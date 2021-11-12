Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.71.

NYSE:SRE opened at $121.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

