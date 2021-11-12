Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 114,292 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

