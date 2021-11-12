Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Position Cut by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,144 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST opened at $59.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.