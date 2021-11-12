Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sensata reported impressive third-quarter 2021 results with both the bottom line and top line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It primarily benefits from cost-effective operations with greater pricing flexibility. Strategic M&A efforts, strong growth across the automotive, heavy vehicle, and industrial markets despite global supply chain disruptions are major tailwinds. Effective working capital management and cost reductions spur positive cash flow. It is expanding its electrification ecosystem to facilitate the seamless transition to electric vehicles. However, high debt burden, forex woes, and stiff competition from low-cost suppliers pose challenges. Market contraction due to the pandemic is a concern. High restructuring charges also tend to affect operational activities, thereby hurting its long-term growth potential.”

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.