Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.
