Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.49. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Get Senseonics alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Senseonics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 135.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.30.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.