ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after acquiring an additional 103,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 48,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,339 shares of company stock worth $15,555,593 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $679.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17, a PEG ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.83.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $716.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.