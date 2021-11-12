SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 3,450,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,286. SFL has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SFL stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 206.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 901,063 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of SFL worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFL. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

