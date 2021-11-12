Sharder (SS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $82,043.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.28 or 0.00227028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00089513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.