Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

