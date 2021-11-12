Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE FOUR traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $67.15. 2,329,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,719. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shift4 Payments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Shift4 Payments worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

