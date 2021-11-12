Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 19.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) were up 19.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $69.94. Approximately 37,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,049,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.72.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

