ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $203.00 Average PT from Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWAV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.63. The company had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -140.58 and a beta of 1.25. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $191.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,660,834 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after buying an additional 582,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after buying an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,809,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

