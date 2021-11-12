Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.43

Shares of Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.43 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 104.11 ($1.36). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 164,876 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £51.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Shoe Zone Company Profile (LON:SHOE)

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

