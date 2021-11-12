Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Cake Box in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LON CBOX opened at GBX 402 ($5.25) on Monday. Cake Box has a 1-year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.69. The firm has a market cap of £160.80 million and a PE ratio of 47.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cake Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

In other Cake Box news, insider Pardip Kumar Dass sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £1,293,750 ($1,690,292.66).

About Cake Box

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

