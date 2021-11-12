Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

EML stock opened at GBX 6.16 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.69. Emmerson has a 1-year low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £51.33 million and a PE ratio of -20.53.

Get Emmerson alerts:

In other Emmerson news, insider Hayden Locke purchased 303,926 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £21,274.82 ($27,795.69).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.