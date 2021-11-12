Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,683,257.40 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $1,683,257.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,322 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,995,364.50.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,549 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $1,862,925.69.

On Monday, October 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04.

On Thursday, October 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,714 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $1,211,217.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $2,193,925.84.

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,496,644.20.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Truist raised their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

