Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.94.

GCTAF stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.15.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

