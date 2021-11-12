Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cheuvreux cut Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

SMMNY stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

