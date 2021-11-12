Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sierra Wireless updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWIR opened at $19.02 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $708.27 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sierra Wireless stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

