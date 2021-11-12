Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Signify Health by 817.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Signify Health by 21.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Signify Health stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signify Health Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

