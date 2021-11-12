Signify Health Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,522% compared to the typical volume of 305 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $105,568,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.