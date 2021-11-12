Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.15.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $202.38 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $108.65 and a 12 month high of $207.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.96.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $8,266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.