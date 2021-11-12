SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Receives C$14.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE:SIL opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.66. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$8.30 and a 52 week high of C$16.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.43.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). Analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

