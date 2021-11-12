Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Shares Up 6.7%

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.64. 125,921 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average session volume of 39,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.35.

Silverton Metals Company Profile (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

