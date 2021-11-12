Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Similarweb updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SMWB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,679. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Similarweb stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.