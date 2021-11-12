Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

SIX2 stock opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Thursday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($200.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €124.12. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

