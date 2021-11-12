Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($190.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.78 ($139.74).

SIX2 stock opened at €160.00 ($188.24) on Thursday. Sixt has a twelve month low of €77.25 ($90.88) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($200.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €124.12. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

