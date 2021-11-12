Smartshare (SSP) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $502,332.40 and approximately $7,380.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00108349 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

