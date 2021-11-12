SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

SMCAY stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. SMC has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SMC had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

