SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Bank of America

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 575.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

