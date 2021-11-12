Snider Financial Group Invests $368,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $88.79 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $197.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

