Snider Financial Group Makes New $313,000 Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Snider Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 117.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 70.9% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 148,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,023,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,997,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $68.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.05 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

