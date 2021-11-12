Snider Financial Group Takes $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after buying an additional 453,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB opened at $54.81 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.