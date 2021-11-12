Snider Financial Group Takes $1.98 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after buying an additional 5,255,329 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,510,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,236,000 after buying an additional 73,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,777,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after buying an additional 453,672 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $54.81 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.11.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.