Snider Financial Group Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.1% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,934.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,020.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,843.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,665.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,860 shares of company stock worth $489,595,748. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

