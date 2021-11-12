Snow Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Snow Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $182.81 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.01 per share, for a total transaction of $316,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares in the company, valued at $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.