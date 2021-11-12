Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SLGL stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,326. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $183.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

