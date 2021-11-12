Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE SOI opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.45 and a beta of 1.79. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 168.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 308,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -381.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

