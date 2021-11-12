Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.870-$0.880 EPS.

SHC traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $22.75. 5,480,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,578. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotera Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 852.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sotera Health worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

