South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.32

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 4189173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.23.

South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

