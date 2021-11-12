Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern First Bancshares were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,028 shares of company stock worth $216,862. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $63.98 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.96 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $506.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

