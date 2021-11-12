Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Spark Infrastructure Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92.

Spark Infrastructure Group engages in investment in regulated utility infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Victoria Power Networks, SA Power Networks, Transgrid, and Bomen Group. The Victoria Power Networks segment holds interests in CitiPower and Powercor. The SA Power Networks segment covers interests in electricity distribution in South Australia.

