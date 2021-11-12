SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $55.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00072014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00071597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,459.68 or 1.00619237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.66 or 0.07159606 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00020070 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

