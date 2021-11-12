Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DALXF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.64.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

