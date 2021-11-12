SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 5867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 224,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 5,459.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

