SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 40.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110,646 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,466 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.