Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.87. Cormark has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.64.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$47.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.38.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

