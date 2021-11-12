Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spire by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,851 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR stock opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

