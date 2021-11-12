Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

SR opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Spire by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

