Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$57.90 and last traded at C$57.64, with a volume of 9894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.39.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SII shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$48.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 40.36.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

