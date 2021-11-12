Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 262.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in GATX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

GATX opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 71.94%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GATX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

