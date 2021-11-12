Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $878,000 in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.27.

monday.com stock opened at $364.26 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.43.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

